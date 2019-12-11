|
|
Ralph Atherton Wilbur Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully on Friday December 6th in Wakefield, Rhode Island. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Eva Wilbur, sister Mildred Quanstrom and wife Marlene M. Wilbur. Ralph is survived by his son Jay Wilbur and wife Billie, of Narragansett, his daughter Susan McCarthy of Laconia, NH , his many grandchildren-Brittney Gray, Rob Hale, Lizz Hale, Joshua Wilbur, Nicholas Wilbur & Leah Wilbur-his brother Marvin Wilbur, his Sister-in-law Celia Mathews, his caring friend Julie Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Born June 2, 1928, Ralph grew up near Rice City, Rhode Island, where he lived and worked on a dairy farm. An avid motorcyclist, Ralph enjoyed working on motorcycles and flat track racing. He was a member of the American Motorcycle Club and the Rhode Island Ramblers. He was stationed in Germany following World War II and received a commendation for his service. In August 1956, Ralph married Marlene Magnatta, to whom he was married for fifty-seven years. He worked as an insurance adjuster and was a voracious reader. He was a long-standing member of St. John's Lodge No. 1 Providence, A.F. & A.M. and Palestine (now Rhode Island) Shrine where he participated in the motor corps. After suffering a massive stroke in 1988, Ralph showed remarkable resiliency, continuing to work for National Car Rental until retiring shortly before his wife's death in 2013. He resided for a time in Texas before returning to live in Narragansett where he could be found most days riding his scooter throughout the Pier. Known as "Grampy" to many, Ralph loved baseball, cars, and spending time with family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Ralph's life at Revival Brewing Company at 505 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 on Saturday December 14th between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, with military honors at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to (www.lovetotherescue.com). Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019