Ralph Groves, 78, of Narragansett, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen "Kit" (Murphy) Groves for 53 years.
Born in Linden, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Ralph and Anne (Henry) Groves. He was a graduate of Delbarton High School in Morristown, NJ, where he was a three-sport standout. He went on to study psychology at the University of Delaware, where he starred in centerfield for the Fightin' Blue Hens.
He served in the Army after college, and a job with Sears brought him and his new bride to Rhode Island in 1966. They fell in love with South County, and proceeded to launch several successful business ventures. His passion for athletics never waned. He was a fixture on the "Over the Hill Gang" softball team for years, coached in the Narragansett Little League, helped start the Bradford Trowt youth basketball league, and was part of the founding board that oversaw the construction of the South County YMCA. Later he coached varsity basketball at the Prout School (which inducted him into its athletic hall of fame in 2018) and was an assistant men's golf coach, first at URI and most recently at South Kingstown High School.
Besides his wife he is survived by four children, Ralph "RJ" Groves and his wife Cheryl Mason of Albuquerque, NM, Tim Groves and his wife Kathleen Hughes of Providence, Katie MacKrell and her husband John MacKrell of North Kingstown, and Daniel Groves and his wife Jacqui Simmons of Savoy, IL; eight grandchildren, Molly, Grace, Liza, and Jack MacKrell, Ruby and George Groves, Linden and Iris Groves; a sister Carol Mayhew of Narragansett, and her son Fred Mayhew of Harrisonburg, VA, and many beloved extended family members and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book and condolences, www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019