Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
180 Old North Road
Kingston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Groves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Groves Obituary
Ralph Groves, 78, of Narragansett, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen "Kit" (Murphy) Groves for 53 years.
Born in Linden, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Ralph and Anne (Henry) Groves. He was a graduate of Delbarton High School in Morristown, NJ, where he was a three-sport standout. He went on to study psychology at the University of Delaware, where he starred in centerfield for the Fightin' Blue Hens.
He served in the Army after college, and a job with Sears brought him and his new bride to Rhode Island in 1966. They fell in love with South County, and proceeded to launch several successful business ventures. His passion for athletics never waned. He was a fixture on the "Over the Hill Gang" softball team for years, coached in the Narragansett Little League, helped start the Bradford Trowt youth basketball league, and was part of the founding board that oversaw the construction of the South County YMCA. Later he coached varsity basketball at the Prout School (which inducted him into its athletic hall of fame in 2018) and was an assistant men's golf coach, first at URI and most recently at South Kingstown High School.
Besides his wife he is survived by four children, Ralph "RJ" Groves and his wife Cheryl Mason of Albuquerque, NM, Tim Groves and his wife Kathleen Hughes of Providence, Katie MacKrell and her husband John MacKrell of North Kingstown, and Daniel Groves and his wife Jacqui Simmons of Savoy, IL; eight grandchildren, Molly, Grace, Liza, and Jack MacKrell, Ruby and George Groves, Linden and Iris Groves; a sister Carol Mayhew of Narragansett, and her son Fred Mayhew of Harrisonburg, VA, and many beloved extended family members and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For guest book and condolences, www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now