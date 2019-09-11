|
|
Raymond C. Venter, Sr., of Wakefield, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Geraldine "Judy" (Reels) Venter for 58 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Armond, Sr. and Sarah (Smith) Venter. Mr. Venter was employed by the Amica Insurance Company for 38 years, retiring in 2002.
Ray was well known throughout Rhode Island from his many hours refereeing basketball games and umpiring baseball and softball games. He was well respected due to his kind personality and his willingness to teach the young children during the course of the games.
He survived by two daughters, Nancy Venter of Atlanta, GA and Susan Marie Venter White and son in law Michael White of Lithonia, GA, three grandchildren Skye Marie Ninigret Venter, of Norwich, CT, Sarah Marie Ninigret Jackson, and Matthew Solomon Venter: a great-grandson Jacobi Jackson all of Atlanta GA, a brother William Venter, Sr. of Boston, MA, and a sister Louise Venter McKay of Cranston, RI.
He was the father of the late Raymond "Chip" Venter, Jr. and brother of the late Pearl Venter Fridia, Armond Venter, Jr. and Howard Venter.
Visiting hours will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, RI 02879 on, Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 from 3-6 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at The First Tabernacle Beth El, 105 Dodge Street, Providence RI 02907 on Monday Sept. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:
, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019