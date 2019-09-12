|
Raymond G. Northup, 79, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the loving husband of Ruthie C. (LaFountain) Northup. Born in East Greenwich, he was a son of the late John C. Northup, Jr. and Marion (Gardiner) Northup.
Mr. Northup was a maintenance worker with the Stanley Bostitch Co. for many years until his retirement. An active member of the First Baptist Church in North Kingstown, he served as Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Teacher, and sang in the choir.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving son, Richard S. Northup of North Kingstown. Cherished grandfather of Daniel R. Northup, Bradley T. Northup, and great-grandfather of Avery and Ellie Northup. He was the brother of Helen O'Neil of North Kingstown and the late Mary White, John C. Northup, III, and Ruth Allen.
His graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Elm Grove Cemetery, Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019