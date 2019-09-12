Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
140 West Main Street
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 294-4013
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Elm Grove Cemetery
Tower Hill Road
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Northup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond G. Northup

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond G. Northup Obituary
Raymond G. Northup, 79, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the loving husband of Ruthie C. (LaFountain) Northup. Born in East Greenwich, he was a son of the late John C. Northup, Jr. and Marion (Gardiner) Northup.
Mr. Northup was a maintenance worker with the Stanley Bostitch Co. for many years until his retirement. An active member of the First Baptist Church in North Kingstown, he served as Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Teacher, and sang in the choir.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving son, Richard S. Northup of North Kingstown. Cherished grandfather of Daniel R. Northup, Bradley T. Northup, and great-grandfather of Avery and Ellie Northup. He was the brother of Helen O'Neil of North Kingstown and the late Mary White, John C. Northup, III, and Ruth Allen.
His graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Elm Grove Cemetery, Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
Download Now