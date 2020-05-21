Reba E. (Dyer) Whitford
Reba E. (Dyer) Whitford, 89, of Exeter, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Earl Whitford, Jr. Born in Exeter, she was a daughter of the late Herbert G. Dyer & Gertrude M. (Gardiner) Dyer.

Mrs. Whitford was a secretary at the University of RI for many years until her retirement. She loved cooking, gardening, and traveling to all 50 states, including all provinces in Canada. She was a member of the Exeter Grange.

She leaves her loving children: Robert W. Whitford and Wendy J. Glawson of Exeter. Cherished grandmother of Jamie R. Glawson & great-grandmother of Andrew K. Glawson of Exeter. She was the sister of Herbert Dyer of Exeter, Jane Johnson of Maryland, Benjamin Dyer of Virginia, Mark Dyer of North Carolina, and the late Rowland Dyer, Phoebe Hillman, Gertrude Greene, & Robert Dyer.

Her graveside service at Chestnut Hill Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to HopeHealth, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
