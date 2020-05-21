Richard A. Jackson, 85, of North Kingstown, died May 12, 2020 at South County Hospital. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Alexander L. Jackson & Lillian G. (Cann) Jackson. He was the brother of the late Elizabeth Holmander.
Mr. Jackson was an auto body mechanic at Quonset Auto Body, Lloyd Long Oldsmobile of Warwick, Gordon Chevrolet, Mac's Auto Body, & Auto Service Auto Body.
He was a 65-year member of Manchester Lodge A & FM, 65-year member of Scottish Rite, and a former Shriner Clown. He was Past Master Councilor of Byron Northup DeMolay Chapter.
He leaves his loving niece, Sarah J. Holmander of East Greenwich, his nephew, John D. Holmander & his wife Linda (Kabbaze) of East Greenwich. He was the uncle of the late James C. Holmander. He also leaves many grand nieces & nephews, & great-grand nieces & nephews.
His graveside service with full Military Honors in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Gifts in his memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson WV 25438 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
Mr. Jackson was an auto body mechanic at Quonset Auto Body, Lloyd Long Oldsmobile of Warwick, Gordon Chevrolet, Mac's Auto Body, & Auto Service Auto Body.
He was a 65-year member of Manchester Lodge A & FM, 65-year member of Scottish Rite, and a former Shriner Clown. He was Past Master Councilor of Byron Northup DeMolay Chapter.
He leaves his loving niece, Sarah J. Holmander of East Greenwich, his nephew, John D. Holmander & his wife Linda (Kabbaze) of East Greenwich. He was the uncle of the late James C. Holmander. He also leaves many grand nieces & nephews, & great-grand nieces & nephews.
His graveside service with full Military Honors in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Gifts in his memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson WV 25438 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.