Richard Albert Clode Jr.
1934 - 2020
Richard Albert Clode, Jr., age 85, of South Kingstown, RI born July 6, 1934, in Teaneck NJ, passed away June 17, 2020. He was an awesome father, the best grandfather and wonderful husband to Joyce Clode, who passed 2018. Richard graduated Hobart College in 1958 with a business degree. He served in the Navy and retired from Star Gas in 1997. Richard will be forever remembered by his children and their spouses Richard Clode, III and Trish Clode, Beth Vallee and Robert Vallee, Tracey Barton and Mark Barton, and 7 grandchildren, Sophie Clode, Scout Clode, Emma Vallee, Glenn Vallee, Sam Vallee, Erika Barton and Sarah Barton. On behalf of the family and Richards's wishes services will be private.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
