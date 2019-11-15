|
Richard D. "Dick" Mowry, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jean Halvorsen.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Walter and Margaret (O'Brien) Mowry.
Dick was a police officer in North Smithfield for over thirty years; and was also Harbormaster for the North Kingstown Police Department for two years before retiring.
Dick loved the water and had his happiest days rowing, fishing, exploring the shore and sitting by the water's edge with Jean and the dogs. When not at the water he could be found gardening in his yard. Dick was an avid reader, loved history and politics. He cared about animals, the elderly and children.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sisters, Peg Gorham and her husband Chris and Barbara DiPalma and her husband Ray Allain; nephews, Nick and Chris Gorham; nieces Amy DiPalma and Jenn DiPalma Whitman; a great niece, Taylor Whitman; a great nephew, Andrew Whitman, Jr.; and his canine companions, Poppy and Bud. He also leaves Jean's sister, Ruth Carpenter and her brother, Ray Halvorsen.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10am in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Avenue, Providence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019