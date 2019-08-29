|
Richard E. "Dick" Edgerton, age 83 of North Kingstown, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Julesburg, CO, he was the son of the late Owen and Elizabeth (Updike) Edgerton. He was the beloved husband of the late Adele M. (Rogowski) Edgerton.
A dedicated and proud veteran, Dick honorably served in the United States Navy for 30 years. Earning the rank of Steelwork Senior Chief Petty Officer (SWSC), he completed one tour in Vietnam in 1969. As an Antarctic Explorer, he was stationed in Iceland, and continued attending their reunions throughout the country until just a few years ago. Following his time in the military, he was employed as a Ship Fitter for 30 years with the United States Navy Seabees. He worked at Electric Boat as a welding and planning instructor. Dick also taught at the Jewelry Institute in Downtown Providence. As if his professional endeavors were not enough already, Dick enrolled at Johnson and Wales University in the early 1980s where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.
A man of many talents, Dick was a self-taught woodworker. He used his skills to make cabinets, toys, and even his own boat, which he used to go deep water fishing in earlier years. Traveling with Adele was a favorite pastime, especially trips that involved cruises and the Caribbean, or anyplace warm. Dick selflessly volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Heavily involved at the North Kingstown Senior Center, he made many great friends and enjoyed playing cards. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he graced.
Dick is survived by his son: Joseph A. Edgerton and his wife Susan of North Kingstown; his grandson, Daniel J. Edgerton; his granddaughter, Caitlyn Adams; and two sisters, Carolyn Thomas of Akron, CO and Beverly Chandler of Dublin, VA. Aside from his wife, he is predeceased by his brother, Gary Thomas.
A graveside service with military honors was held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517; or to Providence VA Medical Center, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Voluntary Service, Providence, RI 02908.
