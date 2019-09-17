|
Richard Potter, 69 years old, passed away suddenly Sept. 8, 2019 in Warwick. Rick was the beloved son of Dorothy Torgen Potter and George Linwood Potter, brother of Lynne Potter and the late George E. Potter. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at visiting hours on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. in the Historic Chapel of Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence. A graveside committal will follow.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019