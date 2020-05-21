Rita T. (LaBrecque) Sompi, 98, of South Kingstown, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the home of her daughter, surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Carl Sompi and of the late Kenneth Chapman. Born in Stonington, CT, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Rose (Clark) LaBrecque.
If you knew Rita, you knew she always had to be doing something and she was always on the move. She always provided for her family, either waitressing or managing coffee shops and spent many years as a bookkeeper and then service parts manager at Hoxsie Buick in Westerly. Even in her late 80's she managed the convenience store at Peace Dale House where she was a resident. In her life she was an accomplished tap dancer, bowler, bridge player, mahjong player and of course a golfer, achieving a hole-in-one at the Winnapaug golf course playing in a twosome with her yet -to be husband Carl Sompi. She was an active member of South Kingstown Senior Center and was a Communicant of Christ the King Parish.
She lived independently until the age of 96 as a resident of Peace Dale House, and then resided at Brookdale Assisting Living, and finally at the Westerly Health Center where they kept her safe from the virus. But the virus kept her from seeing the family she loved, so she came home on May 2nd and spent twelve wonderfully happy days with family before she finally she took her leave. She will be greatly missed. Her family wishes to thank all the staff at the Westerly Health Center that truly loved and cared for her during this last year of her life.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth A. Chapman and his wife Donna of Bradford, Gary L. Chapman and his wife Kristine of Wakefield, Gerianne Chapman and her husband Stephen Beekman of Wakefield, Robin L. Taylor and her husband Russell of Norwich, CT, and her step-daughter Donna Zapatka and her husband Robert of Humble Texas; twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Arthur LaBrecque, William LaBrecque, and Mary Guarino and also long time family member, Laura Cosgrove
Funeral services are tentatively scheduled to be held on June 29th, her 99th birthday. Visit averystortifuneralhome.com to share memories and online condolences.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.