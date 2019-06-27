Robert A. "Bob" Viera, 82, a resident of North Kingstown for 47 years, passed away at home Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Marie Jane (Amaral) Viera for 58 years. Born in Seekonk, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Marion and Adeline (Costa) Viera.

Bob served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps. He was employed as an Air Traffic Controller for 38 years before retiring in 1994. A true renaissance man, he had many interests, including motorcycles, antiques, cars, boating and running. He repaired antique clocks, watches, radios and furniture. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Wickford Yacht Club. He enjoyed watching the birds and other wildlife in his beautiful backyard.

Bob was the loving father of Deborah J. Knauss and her husband, Karl, Gary R. Viera and his wife, Connie, and Lynn M. Horne and her husband, Peter; devoted grandfather of Erin and Kate Viera. He was one of 11 children; he was predeceased by Mae, Lena, Marion, Joe, Tony and Jimmy; he leaves his sisters Angie Curry, Elsie Ruggiero and his brother, Tom Viera.

