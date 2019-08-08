Home

Robert E. Leathers, 80 of Saunderstown, passed away Monday, August 5.
Born in Rhode Island, he was a son of the late Roger and Marguerite Leathers.
Mr. Leathers was an electrical engineer for the federal government.
He enjoyed gardening, reading, model trains, and Dungeons and Dragons.
He is survived by two daughters, Dawn Hall of North Strattford, NH and Audra Leathers of Saunderstown; three grandchildren, Shahanna, Casarra, and Skyla; a brother, Roger Leathers of Rindge, NY; and two sisters, Suzanne Leathers of Rincon, GA and Lauren James of Arlington, VA.
Funeral services will be private. In his memory, memorial donations may be made to the North Kingstown Free Library, 100 Boone St, North Kingstown, RI 02852. For guest book and condolences, averystortifunerlahome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019
