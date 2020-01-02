Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Robert E. Russell


1943 - 2019
Robert E. Russell Obituary
Robert E. Russell, 76, of Narragansett, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Paula (Cardinal) Russell of 54 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Robert E. Russell and Edith (McPhail) Russel.
Robert worked as a private chauffer for many years. He loved the ocean, spending as much time as possible at Galilee Beach, and loved adored his family.
Besides his wife he is survived by his loving daughter, Lori A. Russell of Dedham, MA; his brother John Russell, sister-in-law Gail (Cardinal) Russell, and many nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends. He was predeceased by his brother Capt. James Russell, PFD.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 12-1:30 pm with a funeral service at 1:30 pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Please omit flowers. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
