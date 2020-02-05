|
|
Robert J. Schiedler of Charlestown, formerly of Barrington, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was the Husband of his beloved late wife Elizabeth ( Betty ) Schiedler.
Mr. Schiedler was born in Geneva, Illinois on February 16,1933 and was the proud son of the late John A. and Huldah (Hoffman) Schiedler of Batavia, Illinois. Bob is survived by his twin sons, Paul K. Schiedler His wife Cynthia and their three children and two great grandchildren of Warren, Rl; Peter J. Schiedler and his two sons of East Providence, Rl; his stepson Alan Ahlberg, his wife Peggy and their 4 children of Glastonbury, CT; Stepson Eric Ahlberg of Exeter, Rl; and stepdaughter Amy Johanna Ahlberg of Pawtucket, Rl.
Bob is also survived by two of his four sisters, his twin Roberta Jaschob of Park Rapids, MN and Dolores Nelson of North Aurora, IL and his Brother-in-Law Martin Mortensen. He was predeceased by Dolores' Twin Donna Read of Indianapolis, IN and sister Shirley Mae Mortensen of Troy, Ml. Also Brother-in-Laws Allen Nelson, Alan Read and Ralph jaschob. He leaves many nieces and nephews and their children all of whom he adored.
Bob had a 30 year career in municipal management serving four communities. He served as the City Manager of Grandville, Ml, Deputy Manager of Wyoming, Ml, and Town Manager of both Barrington and Charlestown, Rl. Mr. Schiedler retired from Barrington in 1989 after serving 18 years as manager. He was called from his retirement in Charlestown to serve as its Town Administrator in 1990 and did so for two years and, thereafter, was elected in 1992 to the Charlestown Town Council and served as its president.
The Barrington Town Council honored Bob by appointing him "Life Town Manager Emeritus" upon his retirement, given his many contributions to the community. Bob helped plan, build and operate a townwide public waste water collection system, a vast and unique construction project. He chaired the Bristol County Water Study Committee that developed the plan to solve the county's water quality and shortage problem that culminated in bringing Scituate Reservoir water to all three county towns, a major public improvement program. He also helped renovate the Peck School into a regional library and senior center and initiated the town's recycling program. While Charlestown's Administrator, he negotiated the acquisition of the town's Blue Shutters ocean beach, its golf driving range and 110 acre nature center on Schoolhouse Pond.
Bob never gave up trying to improve government policies and practices in Rhode Island - frequently referring to his job as "missionary work". He served on the Executive Board of the League of Cities and Towns for 18 years and was a member of the International City and County Management Association (ICMA) for over 50 years and served two terms as President of the State Chapter of ICMA. He served on several Governor's committees and as President of the former Council for Community Services, a statewide social services planning body.
Bobs professional talents, integrity, good humor and dedication to public service were frequently recognized and acknowledged. The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) honored him with
its prestigious Robert M. Goodrich "Distinguished Public Service Award" and the American Society for Public Administration granted him their "Creative Public Administration Award" for his professionalism and numerous Barrington accomplishments.
Growing up. Bob was active in the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and taught swimming, lifesaving and canoeing at Illinois Boy Scout camps. After serving in the Coast Guard from 1952 - 56, Mr. Schiedler graduated from North Central College, Naperville, IL and attended the Law School and Public Administration program at the University of Illinois in Champagne-Urbana.
Following his retirement from active public life, Bob performed consulting services for New England municipalities and the State of Rl. As a long-time member of Charlestown's Parks and Recreation Commission, he performed a leadership role in developing its Ninigret Park Mater Plan and construction of the town's Dog Park facility. Mr. Schiedler also had a keen interest in protecting the environment of South County. He was a long time member and a two year President of the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association's Board of Trustees and was elected its first Emeritus Trustee. Bob also served on the board of Senior Helping Others and was active with the Charlestown Republican Committee.
A committal service with military honors will be held Saturday, February 15th at 11 am at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In memory of Bob, donations may be made to the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association (WPWA) 203 Arcadia Road, Hope Valley, RI 02832. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020