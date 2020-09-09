Robert Leon Boss, age 82, formerly of West Kingston, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully in his home in Chandler, Arizona on August 31, 2020. He graduated from South Kingston High School in 1955 and was a part of the 1953 and 1955 state baseball champions. After graduation, he joined the USMC where he earned the rank of CPL., and proudly served on the USS Saratoga as a MP. He played as an outfielder for Camp Lejeune's baseball team. Being a member of the USMC was a proud and patriotic duty Robert felt strongly about all his life. After serving in the USMC he became the owner of Boss Painting of West Kingston. He was a member of the S.K. Lions club for many years and help facilitate successful Heritage festivals. He retired at the age of 60 and moved to Chandler, Arizona with his beloved wife, Terry, where they lived for 22 years. "Bob" was a sweet, witty, diligent, and modest man who always had a funny comment that would spark up a quiet room with laughter. He was an honest, loyal, and true friend who would give the shirt off his back to others. He was also an orderly perfectionist not only with his job but with his daily life habits. His little smirk and his sense of humor was his way of showing compassion and affection. He was the widower of Theresa Grandprè Boss who recently passed on August 2, 2020. They were together for 67 years and were married for 64. Only apart for a short time, they are now reunited once more. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. He is survived by his three children, Greggory G. Boss, Geoffrey G. and Lucéna Boss, Allison and Michael Boss DeSheles. His six grandchildren, Blane and Erin Boss, Janelle and Michael Cadek, Hanna DeSheles, Emily and Joseph DeSheles Gross, Dane Boss, Elena Boss. His great-grandchildren, Mason Cadek and Gracie Cadek. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda Teft of Wakefield RI, Bruce and Pirjo Boss of Vacaville CA, Brad and Barbara Boss of Shannock, RI, Glenn and Tricia Boss of Danielson CT, Heather and Michael McDonald of Bradford RI. Robert and Theresa will have their memorial services together as one. Their final resting place will be in the RI Veteran's Cemetery. Their service is currently on reserve.

