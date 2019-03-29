Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Robert N. Pinder, 76, of Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly Monday. He was the beloved husband of Linda M. (Sherman) Pinder for 55 years.
Born in Harrisville, Michigan, he was a son of the late Lorraine (McNeill) Pinder and Elmer and Elvira (Rooker) Pinder.
Mr. Pinder was a Nuclear Quality Assurance Specialist at Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Groton, CT, serving the Department of the Navy for over 35 years, retiring in 2003.
He was a Vietnam Era Veteran, serving honorably in the United States Navy. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Melanie Foreman and her husband John V of Wakefield and Robert N. Pinder, Jr. of Wakefield; two grandchildren, Linda Foreman and John Forman VII; nine siblings, Nora Winkler, Martha Rice, Shalda Pettit, Stanley Pinder, Allen Pinder, Justina Anderson, James Pinder, Thomas Pinder, and LeRoy Pinder. He was the brother of the late Donald Pinder.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial with military honors will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours are Friday, 5-7 p.m.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019
