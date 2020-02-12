|
Robert S. Mortin, 76, of North Kingstown, died February 4, 2020 at Roberts Health Center. He was the husband of the late Linda L. (Pierce) Mortin. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Harold S. Mortin & Lauretta J. (Morris) Mortin.
Mr. Mortin was a produce manager at Almac's Supermarket for 28 years. Upon retirement, he was a School Bus Driver in North Kingstown for many years. He was a communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wickford.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War, being honorably discharged as a Yeoman Second Class.
He leaves his loving son, Christopher T. Mortin, Sr. of North Kingstown & his daughter-in-law, Evelyn Mortin of North Kingstown. He was the father of the late Robert S. Mortin, Jr., Sherry L. Mortin, & grandfather of the late Tyler Lake. Cherished grandmother of Shelby N. Mortin, Christopher T. Mortin, Jr., Courtney E. Mortin, Cory R. Mortin, all of North Kingstown, & great-grandfather of Teagan & Lexxus Mortin of North Kingstown. He was the brother of Charles Mortin of California, Renee Picillo of Exeter, Lauretta Johnson of Exeter, Gene Sequin of Coventry, Patty Sangster of Connecticut, & the late Gregory Mortin.
His Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 am in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Villiage, North Kingstown. Military honors will follow. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the North Kingstown Bus Contractors Association, 50 Shore Drive, North Kingstown, RI 02852 (Please write Robert Mortin in Memo) will be appreciated.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020