Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Robin M. Medeiros

Robin M. Medeiros Obituary
Robin M. Medeiros, 58, of Jamestown passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Robin was born in South Kingstown; she was a daughter of Barbara (O'Neill) Matteson of Wakefield and the late William "Snooky" Matteson.
Robin really enjoyed walking on the beach collecting shells, she loved to read and garden. She was most happy spending time with her two precious grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, she leaves her two loving sons, Michael Medeiros and his wife Jessica of Fall River, MA and Christopher Medeiros of Newport; two sisters, Sandra Pelleccione of North Kingstown and Kelly Matteson of Wakefield; two cherished grandchildren, Mason and Lauren Medeiros; a niece, Kaliegh Tallman of North Kingstown; and nephew, Connor Jalbert of Wakefield.
Her Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Friday from 4 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019
