Roger E. Cowley Jr.

Roger E. Cowley Jr. Obituary
Roger E. Cowley, Jr., Lt. Commander USCG (Ret.), 83, of Wakefield, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. He was the husband of Mary E. (Smith) Cowley for 63 years.
Born in Wiscasset, ME, the son of the late Roger and Beatrice (Colwell) Cowley.
Mr. Cowley served as a Lt. Commander for the U.S. Coast Guard for 25 years. Early in his career, Roger, as an engineering officer, served on five different Coast Guard vessels. Near the end of his Coast Guard Service, he served as a Deputy On-Scene Coordinator for the Argo Merchant and Global Hope oil spills.
After retiring, he provided commercial aerial photography to the "North Shore" region of Massachusetts. Roger was an avid pilot who enjoyed flying his own aircraft. He also worked nearly 20 years at the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy in Andover, MA. Other than flying, Roger enjoyed Triumph motorcycles, building detailed models of historic aircraft and ships. Above all, he was dedicated to spending time with his family.
Besides his wife, he leaves his daughters, Mrs. Heather M. Gordon of Wakefield, RI and Roxanne Barnett of Chester, NH; his sister, Linda Trowbridge of Edgecomb, ME; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place in Maine at the convenience of the family. In his memory, contributions may be made to the Addison Gallery of American Art, Phillips Academy, 180 Main Street, Andover, MA 01810.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
