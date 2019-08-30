|
|
Rosanne M. Lyskawa, 66, of South Kingstown, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late A. James and Anna E. (Perry) DeCubellis.
Mrs. Lyskawa was a purchasing secretary for URI for over 20 years.
She is survived by her children Christopher Lyskawa and his wife Kerri of Charlestown, and Melissa Gama of Narragansett; her grandsons Grant and Alexander Lyskawa; her former husband Gregory A. Lyskawa; her siblings Barbara Janson, John DeCubellis, Sr., Vicki Lynn, Anthony DeCubellis, Marie Brown, and Katherine Young. She also leaves her beloved cat Ana. She was predeceased by her siblings Phyllis Hinners, A. James Decubellis, Jr., and her twin Rosemary Northup.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia, St, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019