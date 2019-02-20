Rowland Brooks Dyer Jr., "Rowlie" passed away February 17, 2019 in the loving arms of his wife of 45 years while surrounded by his children and their families. Rowland was a lifelong resident of West Kingston where he raised his three children; Derek, Becky and Emily. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Champlin) Dyer, son Derek and wife Aimee, daughter Rebecca and partner Matt Hood, and daughter Emily Flynn and her husband Erik. He will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren, Abbey, Joshua and Savanna Dyer and Tess Flynn. Besides his family he is also survived by his mother, Evelyn Dyer of West Kingston, sister Mary Lou Dyer of Hallowell, Maine, brothers; H. Garry Dyer, Richard Dyer and Jeffrey Dyer, and brother-in-law Peter Anderson all residing in West Kingston.

Rowlie founded Rowland Dyer Builders in 1986 where he continued to work in partnership with his wife Cheryl until his final days. Rowlie loved working with his hands, whether it was building homes, fixing cars, or haying fields, but it was his love and support for his family and friends that truly defined who Rowlie was. He will be dearly missed by those that were lucky enough to know him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Wednesday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pt. Judith Fisherman's Scholarship Fund, PO Box 386, Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary