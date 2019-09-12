|
Rudolfo (aka Rudolph) Mattiace, 91, a longtime resident of New York City, passed away peacefully Sept. 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in East Greenwich, RI, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Riccio) Mattiace.
Mr. Mattiace had served in the U.S. Army in WWII. He started his professional dancing career in Chicago and then moved to New York City where he performed in "Guys and Dolls" and "Pajama Game" on Broadway in the '50s. He had also been a dance instructor. After retiring from show business, he worked at Bellevue Hospital in New York City until his second retirement. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy and the Western United States and was a talented photographer.
Rudy was beloved and will be greatly missed; he cherished his family and friends and loved food, music, theater and movies. He was always ready for any adventure.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Ann Lewis and Dorothy Picard and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Joseph Mattiace, Catherine Perry and Marguerite Mattiace.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich, RI. Burial with military honors will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown, RI. Visitation prior to the service 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019