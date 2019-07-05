Ruth G. (Conley) Busby, 71, of Norwich, CT, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Chester Busby, Jr. Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late William and Hilda (Allen) Conley.

Ruth enjoyed cooking, baking cakes, and was a master seamstress. She loved the beach, nature, and most of all loved spending time with her family.

Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Chester C. Busby, III and his wife Junko, Timothy D. Busby and his wife Jennifer, Melissa R. Busby and her fiancé, Earl Trotter, Jr.; her nine grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren; and her sister Betty Lincoln. She was predeceased by eleven siblings.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 5 to July 12, 2019