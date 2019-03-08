On the evening of Monday March 4, 2019, Ruth S. Reposa passed away at Brookdale South Bay in South Kingstown.

Born on March 20, 1958 to the late Rowland T. and Catherine (Wright) Sherman. She is survived by her husband Peter, their three children, Kari Catero, Stephanie Reposa and Jeremy Reposa, their seven grandchildren, Alexis, JD, Benjamin, Olivia, Wesley, Kassidy and Ethan. Along with her siblings Rowland Sherman, Kathy Racquer, Susan Mowbray, Fran Sherman, Warren Sherman, and Teddy Sherman. She also had many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.

Being with her family made Ruthie happiest. She loved shopping, scrapbooking and walking. Ruthie was a baptized Christian. Along with her husband she built a family business, KSJ Seafood Inc. If you needed anything Ruthie was the one to call no matter what time, cost, location or weather.

A wake will be held on Sunday March 10, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. with service to follow at Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers please considering bringing a baby doll to donate to local Alzheimer patients. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2019