|
|
Sally Gilhool Currie, 84, of Charlestown, RI passed away on Sunday, August 25.
Sally was received as a Sister of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in 1953, an order of women religious with whom she served joyfully and faithfully for 15 years, whereupon she left the community to pursue life as a layperson and begin a family. She married Charles Currie with whom she raised three children, and worked for many years as a beloved teacher of both children and adults. Sally's faith and her relationship with God continued to grow with remarkable scope and authenticity throughout her life. She was for so many, whether persons of faith or not, a sacrament of God's love and life, and so she remains now and will always remain. Even her very casual acquaintances remarked of the peace and consolation they experienced in her presence. Those very close to her, especially her family whom she loved so dearly and for whom she sacrificed so unreservedly, learned of God's boundless and unconditional love by the example of her daily life. Sally was especially devoted to the Blessed Mother and relied on her intercession throughout her life.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Lou James, her children, Charlotte, Jennifer and Jonathan; son-in-law Robert and daughter-in-law Meghan; her grandchildren, Robert, Kyle, Christian, Cory, Sarah Rose, Emma Grace, Jack, and Sally's beloved great granddaughter, Karsyn; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Thursday 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. Burial will take place in Pennsylvania, at a later date. For guest book and condolences, averytsortifuneralhome.com.
Eternal rest grant unto Sally, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019