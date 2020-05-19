Samuel G. Taylor Jr.
Samuel G. Taylor, Jr., 71, of South Kingstown, passed away Saturday, May 2nd at the Hope Hospice Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center. He was the devoted husband of Victoria (Henry) Taylor for 43 years.

Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of the late Samuel G., Sr. and Kathleen (Johnson) Taylor.

Samuel served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by the Pilgrim Screw Manufacturing Corporation in Providence for 36 years.

In addition to his wife he was a wonderfully caring father to his daughter Moriah Paige Taylor and his son Seth Aaron Taylor; he also leaves three brothers, Earl Taylor, Ralph Taylor, and Paul Taylor; and three sisters, Mary McGinn, Kathleen Kingston, and Judith Taylor.

Burial will be private with military honors in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
