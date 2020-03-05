|
HABEREK, SAMUEL S., 78 of Exeter, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Daye M. (Fagerstrom) Haberek. Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of the late Samuel J. and Helen M. (Czerwiec) Haberek.
Samuel served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a carpenter for Local Union #94 for many years before retiring.
In addition to his wife Daye, Samuel is survived by his daughter Dawn Cervone of Port Charlotte, FL, son Steven Haberek of Richmond, RI, daughter Mary Osborne (husband Jon) of Coventry; four grandchildren Amanda Cervone, Aaron Cervone, Mikayla Wilkes, and Dylan Wilkes; two brothers Peter Haberek and William Haberek of Richmond. He also leaves behind by many nieces and nephews. Samuel was predeceased by his son Michael Haberek and brother Walter Haberek.
Visiting hours will be held from 3-7 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home.
His funeral will be held at 9:45 am on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from the FAGAN-QUINN FUNERAL HOME, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 AM in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial with military funeral honors will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020