Sandra Lee Yakey, 71, of Narragansett, passed away Friday, July 24th. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. Yakey.

Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Irving W. and Mary (Monahan) Arnold.

She was a graduate of South Kingstown High School in 1967.

Mrs. Yakey was employed by Citizens Bank and Healy's News Stand. She enjoyed theater and especially enjoyed watching production at Theatre By The Sea in Matunuck, and she was a communicant of St. Mary Star of The Sea, Narragansett. She will be remembered for her friendly nature and will be missed by many.

She is survived by three siblings Irving Francis Arnold of Wakefield, Mary McCollum of Bridgeville, PA, and Stephen Arnold of Narragansett; as well many numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Thursday at 11 am at St Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial followed in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston, Visiting hours are at The Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Wednesday, 5-7 pm.

