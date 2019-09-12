|
|
Scott Edward Shearman, 62, of Dunedin, FL passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Scott was born in Cranston, RI on July 4, 1957 and graduated from North Kingstown High School in 1975. He is preceded in death to his late father Sylvester Gardiner Trask Shearman. Scott is survived by his mother Nancy Holland of Adrian, MI, and half-sister Danielle of Adrian, MI, his step mother Sandra Shearman of North Kingstown, RI, and step sister Holly Shearman, of Newport, RI, daughters Michelle Lee King of Warwick, RI, Kimberly Ann Paukert of Dunedin, Fl, and Cathryn Paige Shearman of Clearwater, FL, and his grandchildren Joseph Peyton King, 8, Chloe Madeline King, 7, Lucas Scott Paukert, 6, Camden William Paukert, 4, and Jackson Surratt, 1. Scott was preceded in death by his brother Peter Trouve Shearman. Scott was a lifelong New England sports fan and will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019