Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Smith Family Cemetery
Hope Valley, RI
Sharon L. Lewis Obituary
Sharon L. Lewis, 85, of Houlton, Maine, and formerly of South Kingstown, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph H. Lewis, Jr.
Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Bertrand and Carrie (Caswell) Gardiner.
Mrs. Lewis was a retired School Bus Driver for the Town of Narragansett, and she enjoyed working with special needs children. In her spare time she enjoyed painting and making wedding cakes.
She is survived by five children, Marsha Lofton of Maine, Linde Goodness of Maine, Mark Lewis of Maine, Beth-Ann Laurie of Wakefield, and Andrew Lewis of Maine; 24 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter; a brother, Gerald Gardiner of Wakefield, and a sister, Lydia Sorensen of West Warwick. She was the mother of the late Joseph Lewis, III and Aaron Lewis, and sister of the late Bertrand Gardiner, Beverly McCarvill, Janis Gavigan, Alfred Gardiner and Loly Kalasinsky.
Family and friends are invited to gather at 9 a.m. Friday at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, to follow the procession to the Smith Family Cemetery, Hope Valley for a graveside service at 10 a.m. Visiting hours are Thursday, 4-7 p.m. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019
