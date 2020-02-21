|
LaRoche, Shelly L., 58, of Charlestown passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of David J. Naylor, Jr.
Born in West Warwick, she was the daughter of Ronald and Carol (Cook) LaRoche.
Shelly received a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Salve Regina University. She was a registered nurse at South County Hospital for twelve years.
Shelly enjoyed kayaking, kickboxing at Pride Gym and spending time with her dog Abby.
Besides her husband and parents, she leaves a brother, Gene LaRoche of San Antonio, TX.
Her funeral service will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory-SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 7 p.m. VISITING HOURS will precede the service from 4:00 - 7 pm. Burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020