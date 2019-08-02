|
|
Shirley A. Lewis, 92, of Wakefield passed away on Monday. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Lewis.
Born in Gloucester, MA, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Melvina Doucette.
Mrs. Lewis, along with her late husband owned and operated the JL Shellfish Company in Galilee.
She was a familiar sight for many years walking the entire sea wall in Narragansett and enjoyed playing Bingo.
She is survived by four children, Malvina "Cookie" Pedorella of Warwick, Joseph A. Lewis, Jr. of Narragansett, Inez St. Pierre and her husband Joseph of Longwood, FL, and Jane Kroll and her husband Steven of Wakefield, a sister Joan Lindberg of Gloucester, MA; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday 4-7 p.m. Her family kindly requests memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019