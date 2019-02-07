Shirley A. (Barber) Magnant, 84, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of N. Peter Magnant, Sr. Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Henry R. Barber & Mildred M. (Harrington) Barber.

Mrs. Magnant was the secretary to the town manager in North Kingstown for many years until her retirement. She was a Communicant of St. Bernard Church.

In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving children: Gwynne Lambert & her husband Terry of Lafayette, LA, Lyndy Palmer & her husband Ronald of Charleston, SC, N. Peter Magnant, Jr. & his wife Edelia of Westerly. Cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery.

Relatives friends were invited to call on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary