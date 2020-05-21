Shirley E. (Holley) Southwick, Born June 13, 1923. Predeceased by her parents, Jennie (Clarke) and Leonard S. Holley of Wakefield, and her husband of 40 years, Donald R. Southwick.
Shirley was born and raised in Wakefield, where she lived for most of her life. She graduated from Rhode Island School of Design in 1944 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and worked for many years as a Commercial Artist.
Throughout her life she greatly enjoyed painting in both oils and watercolors, and was a member of the South Country Art Association. Shirley had been an active member for most of her life at the Church of the Ascension in Wakefield, where she taught Sunday school for many years, sang in the church choir and was a member of the St. Mary's Episcopal Church Women. She also sang with the local choir, The Notables.
Shirley believed in giving back to the community and for many years drove for Meals on Wheels in South County. Shirley was a wealth of information about Wakefield, as the Holley family has a long history in town. She shared many stories about the history of South County and her family's activities in and around Wakefield. Shirley was a beloved member of the community and her kindness, her smile, her humor and her positive view on life will be missed by many. She will also be sadly missed by her beloved cat Dusty.
Shirley is survived by her cousin Philip Holley and his wife, Nancy, several second cousins, and her sister-in-law Lucy Southwick. Shirley also treasured her friends, who were like family to her, especially Linda and John Woulfe and John and Ellen Hefler.
A private funeral service will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held for her at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Church of the Ascension or to the Jonnycake Center in Peace Dale, RI would be very much appreciated. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.