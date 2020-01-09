|
Shirley H. Barney (Harcourt), 92, of West Kingston, RI, passed away at her home on January 7, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Cyril and Mary (Christian) Harcourt. Shirley was married for over 50 years to the late Paul W. Barney. Shirley was predeceased by her brother, John (Jack) Harcourt, her sister Helen Harcourt, and her nephew, James Harcourt. She is survived by her niece, Kathryn Harcourt whom she dearly loved. Shirley is also survived by two Godchildren, Kathy Lund and Alexandra Fontaine.
Shirley did not have any children of her own, but felt blessed to welcome three "adopted" daughters and a granddaughter into her life; Paula Fontaine of Burrillville, Kimberly Simmons of West Kingston, Lora Frisella of Wakefield and Corin Nava of Warwick. Shirley believed God had been very good to her and she shared that kindness and good fortune with many.
Shirley graduated from Classical High school and went on to work as a telephone operator for several years. She was especially proud of her years working as Senior Clerk Stenographer in the Department of Dental Hygiene at the University of Rhode Island. In 1994, Shirley received the Staff Excellence award from the University. Shirley retired from the State of Rhode Island in 2003 after working for the same department for 43 years.
Shirley loved to write long letters to her many friends and would spend hours keeping her mind active completing word searches. Shirley also knitted blankets for Project Sweet Peas, a national non-profit organization coordinated by volunteers, who through personal experience have become passionate about providing support to families of premature or sick infants and to those who have been affected by pregnancy and infant loss. Shirley was a devoted Catholic and active parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Parish of Wakefield. Shirley had previously belonged to Christ the King Parish in Kingston for over 50 years.
A very special thank you to Hope Hospice and two very special Angels, Kimberly Simmons and Karen Hartung, who made it possible for Shirley to remain comfortable in her beautiful home in the final weeks prior to her passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 11 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church,114 High Street, Wakefield, R.I. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private. Project Sweet Peas, 45 Boylston St, Warwick, RI, 02889. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020