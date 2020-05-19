Shirley Ruth Graham
Shirley Ruth Graham, 85, of Warwick, formerly of North Kingstown, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at West Shore Health Center in Warwick. She was the beloved wife of the late Douglas Graham. Born in Cambridge, MA, she was a daughter of the late Luke B. W. and Marion M. (Teagle) Halfyard.
Shirley worked as an Assembler in the Jewelry Manufacturing Industry for many years until her retirement.
She is survived by her loving children, Debra Lee Arditti of Wayne, NJ, Bonnie Jean Westhaver of Seymour, CT, and James Brenton Westhaver of Waterbury, CT, a sister, Donna Lee Costa of Waterbury, CT, and two grandchildren, Ralph James Arditti and Amanda Lee Iorio.
Due to current health and safety regulations, her Funeral Service will be private. Interment will take place at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Peabody, MA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
