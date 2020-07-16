Sigrid Nauen Hewitt, passed away on May 3, 2020, at age 93. Daughter of the late Carl Ernest Nauen and Gertrude Wefers Nauen. Born in Krefeld, Germany, Sigrid Hewitt was a graduate of the Foxhollow School and Wellesley College. She was a Master Gardener and a member of the North American Rock Garden Society. In 2018, she was honored with a Lifetime Service Award by the Rhode Island Wild Plant Society. She served as Senior Warden at Church of the Ascension in Wakefield, R.I., where she designed and created a community labyrinth garden. In addition, she served on the church's altar guild, in the choir and supported many of the church's community activities. She also served as an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Newtown, Conn. for many years.

She is survived by her children Luisa Hewitt Rylott (Richard), Andrew Hewitt (Susan), Catherine Hewitt, James Hewitt (Susan) and Peter Hewitt (Deborah); her grandchildren, David Prichard (Lisa Shansky), Rachel Prichard (Louis Esola), Sarah Hewitt Lueck (Benjamin), Stephen Hewitt, Michael Hewitt (Arielle), John Hewitt and Boden Hewitt; and, great-grandchildren Rose and Ada. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Hewitt, a brother, Ernest Nauen, a sister-in-law, Camilla Hewitt, a sister-in-law Mary Hewitt Harshman, a daughter-in-law, Sandra Hewitt, and a grandson, Calvin Hewitt.

A memorial service will be held on May 1, 2021, at Church of the Ascension in Wakefield, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sigrid N. Hewitt Labyrinth Garden Fund at the Church of the Ascension, 370 Main Street, Wakefield, R.I. 02879.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store