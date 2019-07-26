|
|
Stephanie Anne Houde (Winter), 72, of Hope Valley, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Paul Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. Born in South Kingstown, RI, on September 27, 1946 she was the daughter of the late Francis "Hank" Winter and Mary (Gray) Winter. Stephanie was the widow of Leonard Alfred Houde whom she married at age 19. Before retiring, Stephanie and Lenny owned a trucking business together where Stephanie was the operations manager and dispatcher.
Stephanie was an active member in her community. She was a communicant and catechist of St. Joseph's Catholic Church; a member of the Daughters of Isabella and when her sons were young, a Cub Scout Den Mother. She also was a poll worker for elections in Hope Valley and a census enumerator for three censuses.
Stephanie is survived by her three children: Lisa (Houde) Stice and her husband Greg of Mounds, OK, Scott Houde and his wife Carrie of Limerick, PA, and Dr. Joseph Houde and his wife Dr. Leah of Durham, NC; her eight grandchildren: Moriah, Katie and Joshua Stice; Casey, Riley, and Connor Houde; and Alex and Tori Houde; and her brother Richard Winter of Narragansett. Her brother David Winter of Narragansett passed away earlier this year.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank Street, Hope Valley, RI. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Point Judith Fisherman's Memorial Foundation, the , or Hope Health Hospice.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 26 to Aug. 2, 2019