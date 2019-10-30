Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
180 Old North Rd.
Kingston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie (Kearns) Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie (Kearns) Foster Obituary
Stephanie (Kearns) Foster, 53, of West Kingston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Barry J. Foster for 31 years. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of Peter and Virginia (Calitri) Kearns of South Kingstown. Stephanie previously worked as a teacher assistant for the South Kingstown School Department. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, the outdoors, the beach and spending time with her granddaughter Gabriella. Stephanie was the loving mother of Ashley A. Foster, Matthew J. Foster and Lindsey L. Foster; loving grandmother of Gabriella A. Butts; and sister of Stephen and Scott Kearns. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd., Kingston. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now