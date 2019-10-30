|
|
Stephanie (Kearns) Foster, 53, of West Kingston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Barry J. Foster for 31 years. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of Peter and Virginia (Calitri) Kearns of South Kingstown. Stephanie previously worked as a teacher assistant for the South Kingstown School Department. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, the outdoors, the beach and spending time with her granddaughter Gabriella. Stephanie was the loving mother of Ashley A. Foster, Matthew J. Foster and Lindsey L. Foster; loving grandmother of Gabriella A. Butts; and sister of Stephen and Scott Kearns. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd., Kingston. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019