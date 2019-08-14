|
Stephen A. Jones, 67, of Narragansett, passed away on Aug. 3, 2019 at South County Hospital. Born in Wakefield, he was a son of the late Frederic and Rosemary (Coleman) Jones. Stephen was a URI graduate, earning a degree in marine affairs. He went on to serve as a 2nd Engineer for the U.S. Merchant Marines. He loved being on the ocean and spent much of his time there.
Stephen is survived by his loving daughter Hanako S. Jones of Brattleboro, VT; dear siblings, Lori Jones, Maureen Jones, Kevin Jones and the late Brian Jones. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory- SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Rd. (Rt. 1A), Narragansett on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 12-2 p.m. Stephen's family will host a final farewell immediately following the visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Point Judith Fisherman's Memorial Foundation, Attn: Kathryn Manning Butler, PO Box 3315, Narragansett, RI 02882 OR Point Judith Fisherman's Scholarship Fund, Inc., PO Box 386, Narragansett, RI 02882. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019