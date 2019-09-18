|
Stephen Alan Carpenter of Point Judith, RI, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sept. 15, 2019. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Lamb) Carpenter for 43 years. Together, they raised four incredible children. He was a commercial fisherman out of Galilee for over 40 years. He was most happy on the water doing what he loved.
Stephen was born Oct. 3, 1952 to Albert "Duffy" and Helen (Anderson) Carpenter in Chelsea, MA. His family spent summers in Breakwater Village, where he eventually met Nancy, who he quickly knew was the love of his life. They married in 1976, and two years later started to build the family they always wanted. He was happy being a father, he was tough, and loved his family fiercely. Stephen battled multiple illnesses for many years, but always remained strong with a positive attitude. He lived by the motto "never give up!" which was an example to his family and friends.
He leaves four children, Jen Carpenter (Rob) of Green Hill, Kelly Carpenter (Herb) of South Kingstown, Stephen Carpenter (Casie) of Narragansett, and Sam Carpenter (Sara) of Narragansett.
Stephen is also survived by his three grandchildren, who knew him as papa, Coleman and Deacon Rockwell of South Kingstown, and Kaiya Carpenter of Narragansett were his pride and joy. He was the best papa and took his job seriously. He was always teaching them something and passing on traditions to them all. Quick with a hug, some gum or a fake tattoo, he was always there.
Calling hours will be held, Thursday Sept. 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield.
Donations may be made to the Pt. Judith Fisherman's Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 3315, Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
