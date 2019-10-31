|
Stephen R. Brodeur, 58, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Robert A. and Irma L. (Caione) Brodeur. Stephen was a graduate of Tollgate High School in Warwick, Class of 1980. He also attended CCRI in Warwick part time and studied a variety of liberal arts subjects. He was a communicant of St. Francis de Sales Church and prior to that St. Catherine's Church of Warwick.
Stephen proudly worked for Stop and Shop in North Kingstown for 15 years helping customers bag their groceries and bring them as needed to their cars. Prior to this he worked at various companies in the food industry with positions ranging from dishwasher to cook.
Stephen was a ferocious reader enjoying the likes of National Geographic, science journals, science fiction and reading encyclopedias from cover to cover. He enjoyed going to the theater, especially Theater by the Sea shows. He enjoyed watching movies, TV, Star Trek, especially game shows like Jeopardy. People were always amazed that he would answer the questions before the contestants on any trivia-like shows/games. He loved traveling and especially being with his family.
Stephen leaves behind his beloved sister, Christine A. (Brodeur) Maguire and her husband Paul S. Maguire of North Kingstown. He also leaves behind his twin nephew and niece, Benjamin L. and Abigail R. Maguire. He was cousins with Debra J. Daigneault and Pamela L. Daigneault both of Warwick.
A visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 5 Hampshire Street Mansfield, MA 02048 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019