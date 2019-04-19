Susan Fanning (Collard), 81, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Daniel P. Fanning for 58 years.

Born in Buffalo, NY, Susan was a daughter of the late Eugene and Eleanor (Talty) Collard. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Skidmore College and was a member of their Alumni Association. Mrs. Fanning worked as a Real Estate Agent and Tennis Coach at North Kingstown High School. She was a member of the Point Judith Country Club and was an avid golfer and tennis player. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Fanning was an active communicant of Christ the King Church.

In addition to her husband, she leaves three sons, Daniel P. Fanning, Jr. of Wallingford, VT, Michael (Jenny) Fanning of Ada, MI and Thomas (Carolyn) Fanning of Needham, MA; five brothers, Charles (Christine), Eugene (Elaine), John Anthony (Katherine), Timothy (Patricia) and David (Ann) Collard; a sister, Ann (Michael) Genco; a sister-in-law Carol Collard; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary (Holly), Timothy, Rachel, Norah, Jane, Molly and Owen; and a great-granddaughter, Cassidy. She was the mother of the late John David Fanning; and sister of the late Peter Collard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Visiting hours Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 12-3 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or www.michaeljfox.org. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.