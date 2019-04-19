Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
180 Old North Road
Kingston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Fanning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan (Collard) Fanning

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan (Collard) Fanning Obituary
Susan Fanning (Collard), 81, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Daniel P. Fanning for 58 years.
Born in Buffalo, NY, Susan was a daughter of the late Eugene and Eleanor (Talty) Collard. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Skidmore College and was a member of their Alumni Association. Mrs. Fanning worked as a Real Estate Agent and Tennis Coach at North Kingstown High School. She was a member of the Point Judith Country Club and was an avid golfer and tennis player. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Fanning was an active communicant of Christ the King Church.
In addition to her husband, she leaves three sons, Daniel P. Fanning, Jr. of Wallingford, VT, Michael (Jenny) Fanning of Ada, MI and Thomas (Carolyn) Fanning of Needham, MA; five brothers, Charles (Christine), Eugene (Elaine), John Anthony (Katherine), Timothy (Patricia) and David (Ann) Collard; a sister, Ann (Michael) Genco; a sister-in-law Carol Collard; eight grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary (Holly), Timothy, Rachel, Norah, Jane, Molly and Owen; and a great-granddaughter, Cassidy. She was the mother of the late John David Fanning; and sister of the late Peter Collard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Visiting hours Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 12-3 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, Kingston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or www.michaeljfox.org. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now