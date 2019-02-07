Sylvia A. (Clark) Carter, 81, of Saunderstown, passed away on January 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Carter, former State Representative, District 31.

Born in South Kingstown, RI she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Lillian M. (Anderson) Clark. Mrs. Carter was a paralegal for Sullivan & Sullivan, PC. She was a member of the Ladies Bowling League at Kingstown Bowl and was a former member of the Red Hatters. An active member of the North Kingstown Senior Center, she enjoyed playing in the card group. She also loved playing cards with her sisters on Thursdays and was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.

She was the mother of Kenneth Carter, Michael Carter, the late Mitchell Carter and Matthew Carter; two sisters, Patricia Fitzpatrick and Vivian Albert; a brother, George Clark; nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way. She was the sister of the late Beatrice "Midge" Wood, Larry, Donald, Gerald and Edgar Clark, Jr..

Visiting hours will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary