Thelma A. Goin, 93, of Enfield, CT and formerly of East Greenwich, passed away March 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late William H. Goin, II. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Bertha M. (Critchett) and Levi P. Davis.

Mrs. Goin had worked as a Certified Nurses Aide. She had been a member of the Rebekahs, Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, William H. Goin, III and his wife Denise, Melissa L. Bernstein and her husband Hal and Michele A. Marandola and her husband Thomas; a brother, Gordon C. Davis, Sr., five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by six siblings.

The Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 29 at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Calling hours: Thursday, March 28 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital or the .