Theresa (Grandprè) Boss
Theresa Grandprè Boss, age 82, formerly of West Kingston, Rhode Island, passed away Sunday August 2, 2020. She was a graduate of South Kingston High School and worked at LADD School with special needs children. She retired at age 60 and moved to Chandler, Arizona where she lived for 22 years. "Terry" was a compassionate, vivacious, and loving woman who lit up the room with her laughter and spark of life. She would always put the needs of others before her own and those who knew her were very fortunate to experience her gentle friendly character. If she called you a friend, you truly were one. She was a spiritual and faithful woman. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Robert L. Boss, her three children, Greggory Boss, Geoffery and Lucena Boss, Allison and Mike DeSheles; her six grandchildren, Blane and Erin Boss, Janelle and Michael Cadek, Hanna DeSheles, Emily DeSheles, Joseph Gross ( Fiancé) Elena Boss, Dane Boss, and two great-grandchildren Mason and Gracie Cadek. Her memorial service is currently on reserve.

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sep. 9 to Sep. 17, 2020.
