|
|
Theresa "Terry" Daigle, 93, passed away on February 23, 2020 after a short illness at her most recent residence in Wakefield, Rl. She was born in Fort Kent, Maine on February 22,1927, the eldest of Alfonse & Regina Robichaud's five daughters.
Terry was a warm and beautiful person who was dedicated to her family. She was artistic throughout her life, and enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting and ceramics as well as music and dancing. An avid sports fan, Terry began rooting for the Yankees while a young bride living in Queens, NY. She also loved playing-and often winning-duplicate bridge games.
Terry is survived by her husband of 69 years, Louis L. Daigle; her four children: Susan (David) Perriera of Stafford Springs, CT; Jo Ann (Brent) Carlson of McConnellsburg, PA; Peter (Patricia) Daigle of Darien, CT and Jeffrey (Susan) Daigle of Erie, PA; her sister Maxine Barton of Aiken, SC; ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Alfonse and Regina, and by three sisters: Cora Daigle, Doris Quigley, and Gloria 'Piton' Chadwick.
Memorial services will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020