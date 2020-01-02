|
|
Theresa L. Martin, 88, of Richmond, passed away Friday, December 20th. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Martin.
Born in Toms River, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late Irvin and Jane (McGillivary) Weippert.
She is survived by three children Linda Gibson of Wyoming, Frederick Martin of Nashua, NH, and Kristina Dwyer of Scituate; five grandchildren; and a brother Kenneth Weippert of Toms, River, NJ. She was the mother of the late Gregory Martin; and sister of the late Clementine Berry, Jane Paris, and Joseph Weippert.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Friday at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019