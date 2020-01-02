Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa L. Martin


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa L. Martin Obituary
Theresa L. Martin, 88, of Richmond, passed away Friday, December 20th. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Martin.
Born in Toms River, New Jersey, she was a daughter of the late Irvin and Jane (McGillivary) Weippert.
She is survived by three children Linda Gibson of Wyoming, Frederick Martin of Nashua, NH, and Kristina Dwyer of Scituate; five grandchildren; and a brother Kenneth Weippert of Toms, River, NJ. She was the mother of the late Gregory Martin; and sister of the late Clementine Berry, Jane Paris, and Joseph Weippert.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Friday at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -