Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John & Paul Church
341 S Main St
Coventry, RI
Theresa M. Hawkins

Theresa M. Hawkins Obituary
Theresa M. Hawkins, 82, formerly of Coventry passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Grand Islander in Middletown.
Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Antonetta (Martone) Palazzo.
Theresa lived in Hilton Head, South Carolina for the past 16 years before moving back to RI.
She was the wife of the late Milton L. Hawkins and companion of the late Milton L Szarek for the last 20 years; loving mother of Cynthia J. Brunetti and her husband David, Linda A. Chevalier, Teresa M. Leduc and her husband William, the late Joseph A. Petrangelo and John W. Hawkins; loving grandmother of Jason M. Chevalier, William J. Leduc, Jr., Benjamin B. Leduc; great grandmother of Rosalea C. Chevalier; sister of Ann Monroe Hecker of FL, Ursula Gaule of Warwick and the late Clement, Biagio, Angelo, Antonio, John and Henry Palazzo, Rose Tedeschi, Mary Heck, Bridget Cabral Hirsch and Josephine Tedeschi.
Theresa, loved her children and family.
She always wanted to live in a warm weather climate and her dreams came true when she moved to Hilton Head, SC 16 years ago. She also loved fashion, always wanting to wear the latest in style and look her best, especially her leopard print, dancing, music, traveling, sunny warm days, beach and also Italian pastries and desserts!
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John & Paul Church, 341 S Main St, Coventry, RI. Burial will follow at Pawtuxet Memorial Park Cemetery, 100 Harrison Ave, Warwick, RI.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019
